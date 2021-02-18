Main content

Facebook unfriends Australia

Facebook bans Australians from viewing news.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has said his government will not be intimidated after Facebook blocked news feeds to users. We ask what led Facebook to make the decision and what its global impact could be.

Also in the programme: What the future holds for Nato's 10,000 troops in Afghanistan; and Nasa's mission to land a spacecraft on Mars approaches its moment of truth.

(Image: A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia"s flag in this illustration photo taken February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

