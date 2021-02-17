Main content

Myanmar: ASSK lawyer says "spark will become a prairie fire"

Lawyer for Aung San Suu Kyi talks about the civil disobedience movement sweeping Myanmar.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, has spoken to Newshour about the civil disobedience movement sweeping Myanmar.

Also in the programme: the provocative American radio personality Rush Limbaugh has died at the age of 70; and a report from Afghanistan, as NATO defence ministers meet to discuss the future of the alliance’s 10,000 troops there.

(Picture: Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon Credit: EPA/LYNN BO BO)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

17/02/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

18/02/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.