Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, has spoken to Newshour about the civil disobedience movement sweeping Myanmar.

Also in the programme: the provocative American radio personality Rush Limbaugh has died at the age of 70; and a report from Afghanistan, as NATO defence ministers meet to discuss the future of the alliance’s 10,000 troops there.

(Picture: Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon Credit: EPA/LYNN BO BO)