Organisers believe it's the biggest demonstration yet against the military coup

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered across Myanmar as a campaign of civil disobedience continued. In the largest city, Yangon, drivers blocked roads with their cars, telling security forces that they'd broken down. The army have been imposing an internet blackout overnight this week.

Also in the programme: as NATO defence ministers start a two day meeting to discuss the future of the mission in Afghanistan, we report from there; and a judge in India has ruled that "a woman cannot be punished for raising her voice against sexual abuse" in a defamation case against a journalist.

(Photo: Demonstrators block railway tracks during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, on 17 February 2021.Credit: EPA).