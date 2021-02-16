Main content

Yemen: US urges Houthis to halt advance on Marib

The UN says an assault on the government-held city of Marib could have unimaginable humanitarian consequences.

The United States has urged the Houthi rebels in Yemen to halt their advance on the government-held city of Marib, in the north of the country. The US State Department called on the rebels to return to negotiations. The UN says an assault on the city could have unimaginable humanitarian consequences, with hundreds-of-thousands of civilians potentially being forced to flee.

Also in the programme: The BBC has obtained videos filmed in secret by the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, in which she says she is being held captive by her family; and can a cartoon dog help overcome vaccine hesitancy in Japan?

(Image: Houthi fighters in Sanaa, Yemen. Credit: Epa/Yahya Arhab)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

16/02/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

17/02/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.