The United States has urged the Houthi rebels in Yemen to halt their advance on the government-held city of Marib, in the north of the country. The US State Department called on the rebels to return to negotiations. The UN says an assault on the city could have unimaginable humanitarian consequences, with hundreds-of-thousands of civilians potentially being forced to flee.

Also in the programme: The BBC has obtained videos filmed in secret by the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, in which she says she is being held captive by her family; and can a cartoon dog help overcome vaccine hesitancy in Japan?

(Image: Houthi fighters in Sanaa, Yemen. Credit: Epa/Yahya Arhab)