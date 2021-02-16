Main content

Myanmar coup: army says there's been no coup

Myanmar's military repeated its promise to hold fresh elections

Myanmar's military has promised that it will eventually hold new elections and relinquish power. Detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was earlier charged with possessing illegal walkie-talkies, is now also alleged to have violated the country's Natural Disaster Law, although it is not clear what the new charge relates to.

Also in the programme: Princess Latifa, Dubai’s ruler daughter, reveals ‘hostage’ ordeal; and a new report says there have been 349 confirmed chemical attacks carried out in Syria since 2012.

(Photo: Myanmar’s military spokesman General Zaw Min Tun attends a news conference in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on February 16, 2021. Credit: Reuters).

