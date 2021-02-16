Myanmar's military has promised that it will eventually hold new elections and relinquish power. Detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was earlier charged with possessing illegal walkie-talkies, is now also alleged to have violated the country's Natural Disaster Law, although it is not clear what the new charge relates to.

Also in the programme: Princess Latifa, Dubai’s ruler daughter, reveals ‘hostage’ ordeal; and a new report says there have been 349 confirmed chemical attacks carried out in Syria since 2012.

(Photo: Myanmar’s military spokesman General Zaw Min Tun attends a news conference in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on February 16, 2021. Credit: Reuters).