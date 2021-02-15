Coup leader says that he will try to handle the mass protests “softly”

Soldiers in Myanmar have used rubber bullets against protesters in the city of Mandalay, as the military junta tries to quell resistance to its rule. The coup leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, has said he will handle mass protests "softly," though he did not clarify what that means in practice. We hear from a student protester in Mandalay.

Also in the programme: The former Nigerian finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, becomes the first woman and first African to head the World Trade Organisation; and scientists who drilled a hole through the Antarctic ice sheet have found unexpected new life forms living on the sea bed.

(Image: A soldier is seen on top of an armoured vehicle in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Credit: Reuters/Stringer)