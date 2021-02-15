Myanmar's military has warned anti-coup protesters across the country that they could face up to 20 years in prison if they obstruct the armed forces.

Long sentences and fines will also apply to those found to incite "hatred or contempt" towards the coup leaders, the military said. The warnings come following reports of soldiers firing rubber bullets and wounding demonstrators.

Also on the programme: the latest from India and the months long protests by hundreds of thousands of the country's farmers; and we’ll hear from Bill Gates who has turned his sights on the climate crisis.

(Picture: Myanmar Protesters Credit: Reuters)