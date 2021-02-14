Houthi rebels and government forces have clashed near the city of Ma'rib, the last government controlled stronghold in the north of the country.

Also on the programme as armoured vehicles are seen in the streets of cities across Myanmar, the internet has been switched off amid growing fears of a new crackdown on protesters. And in Russia, hundred of women have taken to the streets, armed with flowers, to show solidarity with the jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

(Picture: Houthi Rebels in Sanaa, Yemen's capitol. Credit: Getty)