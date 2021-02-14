One of the scientists investigating the origins of the pandemic tells us there was cooperation from the Chinese but they could have provided more information.

Also in the programme: more protests in Myanmar and Guinea says it's facing a new Ebola epidemic, five years after a disastrous outbreak in West Africa was brought to an end.

(Photo: Market in Wuhan. Credit: Getty Images)