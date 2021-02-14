Main content

WHO defends the credibility of its mission to China

One of the scientists investigating the origins of the pandemic tells us there was cooperation from the Chinese but they could have provided more information.

Also in the programme: more protests in Myanmar and Guinea says it's facing a new Ebola epidemic, five years after a disastrous outbreak in West Africa was brought to an end.

(Photo: Market in Wuhan. Credit: Getty Images)

