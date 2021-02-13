Former US president Donald Trump has been acquitted by the US Senate in his second impeachment trial in twelve months. Republicans shielded him from accountability for the deadly assault by his supporters on the US Capitol. The Senate vote of 57 to 43 fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict Mr Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection after a five-day trial.

Also on the programme we take a look at the anti government protests taking place on the campuses of some of Turkey's elite universities. And this Valentine's Day, why not say it with folk music, rather than flowers? We hear from the musicians raising money for colleagues who have lost their livelihoods in the pandemic.

(Picture: Washington DC, January 6th. Credit: Getty Images)