Main content

Experts say pandemic will end when all countries get vaccinated

They say all countries, rich and poor must receive jabs in a fast and fair manner.

Infectious disease experts wrote in the Lancet medical journal that in order to end the pandemic it’s essential that all countries get vaccinated. Also: US Senators look set to vote on Donald Trump’s impeachment trial; and the bodies of more than one hundred French and Russian soldiers who died during Napoleon Bonaparte's retreat from Moscow in 1812 are being laid to rest in Russia.

(Photo: A man in West Virginia in the US receives a COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Zenner)

