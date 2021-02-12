Main content

Impeachment: Trump's lawyers say incitement charge 'a monstrous lie'

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Donald Trump’s defence lawyers say the accusation that the former president incited an insurrection was a preposterous s lie. Presenting his defence in the US Senate impeachment trial, they argued Mr Trump could not be guilty of incitement because the riots had been planned.

Also, how the Russian state is suppressing anti-government protests from Moscow to Vladivostok in the Far East.

And is Stonehenge the second version of the world-famous stone circle.

(Photo: Donald Trump. Credit: Getty Images)

