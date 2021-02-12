Main content

UN envoy calls for Myanmar sanctions

The United Nations' human rights envoy to Myanmar, Tom Andrews, says Burmese forces have been using live ammunition against protesters.

The United Nations' human rights envoy to Myanmar has called for sanctions against the leaders of last week's military coup. Speaking at an emergency meeting in Geneva, Tom Andrews said security forces had been using live ammunition against anti-coup protesters in breach of international law.

Also in the programme: Our correspondent reports on how the Russian authorities are trying to crush protests from Moscow to Vladivostok; and the lessons of Australia's hotel quarantine system for the rest of the world.

(Image: Myanmar honour guards during the parade to mark the 74th anniversary of Myanmar's Union Day. Credit: EPA/Nyunt Win)

