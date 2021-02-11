Main content
Trump’s impeachment managers focus on lack of remorse
Trump’s legal team is expected to conclude its presentation on Friday
Impeachment managers argued the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol believed they were acting on Donald Trump’s orders. They warned that more political violence could occur if Trump is not held accountable.
Also in the programme: Israel begins vaccinating small numbers of Palestinians who enter the country to work; and we mark the UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science with two female scientists from India and the US.
(Photo: Former President Donald Trump during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in January 6, 2021.Credit: Reuters)

