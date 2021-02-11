Main content

More detentions in Myanmar

Coup leaders arrest more officials linked to the ousted government.

The military leaders behind Myanmar's coup have arrested more officials linked to the ousted government. One of the protest movement's organisers tells us that their defiant and colourful response will continue.

Also in the programme: President Biden's chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci says he believes coronavirus can be beaten with a joint global effort; and rebel attacks on food convoys in the Central African Republic are leading to food shortages in the capital, Bangui.

Photo: Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar. Credit: EPA.

