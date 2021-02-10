Experts said it was suitable for adults of all ages.

The World Health Organisation has backed the Oxford vaccine for people aged over 65 and suggests it can prevent severe disease against the South African variant. Also: Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues; and we’ll hear from the president of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society who has just come back from Tigray.

(Photo: A vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain. Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo).