Main content

WHO recommends Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Experts said it was suitable for adults of all ages.

The World Health Organisation has backed the Oxford vaccine for people aged over 65 and suggests it can prevent severe disease against the South African variant. Also: Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues; and we’ll hear from the president of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society who has just come back from Tigray.

(Photo: A vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain. Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo).

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

10/02/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

11/02/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.