Main content

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial kicks off

Democratic lawmakers start presenting their impeachment case against President Trump before the Senate today.

Democratic lawmakers start presenting their impeachment case against President Trump before the Senate today. Given how unlikely it is he will be convicted, is this a good use of Congress's time?

Also in the programme, as President Lukashenko convenes the People's Assembly in Belarus six months since the start of protests against his re-election, we hear from opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, still in exile in Lithuania. And how Buddhist death metal (music) came to be a thing in Taiwan.

(Picture: Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) lead House impeachment managers as they arrive for the Senate trial of impeachment against former President Donald Trump during a procession through the Rotunda inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. Credit: Reuters / Al Drago)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Donald Trump’s second impeachment process begins

Next

10/02/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.