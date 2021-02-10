Democratic lawmakers start presenting their impeachment case against President Trump before the Senate today. Given how unlikely it is he will be convicted, is this a good use of Congress's time?

Also in the programme, as President Lukashenko convenes the People's Assembly in Belarus six months since the start of protests against his re-election, we hear from opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, still in exile in Lithuania. And how Buddhist death metal (music) came to be a thing in Taiwan.

(Picture: Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) lead House impeachment managers as they arrive for the Senate trial of impeachment against former President Donald Trump during a procession through the Rotunda inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. Credit: Reuters / Al Drago)