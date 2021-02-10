Donald Trump's second impeachment trial kicks off
Democratic lawmakers start presenting their impeachment case against President Trump before the Senate today. Given how unlikely it is he will be convicted, is this a good use of Congress's time?
Also in the programme, as President Lukashenko convenes the People's Assembly in Belarus six months since the start of protests against his re-election, we hear from opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, still in exile in Lithuania. And how Buddhist death metal (music) came to be a thing in Taiwan.
(Picture: Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) lead House impeachment managers as they arrive for the Senate trial of impeachment against former President Donald Trump during a procession through the Rotunda inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. Credit: Reuters / Al Drago)
