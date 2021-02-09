The historic second impeachment trial of former President Trump has begun in the US Senate. We will hear the latest from Washington and we’ll be speaking to one of Mr Trump’s former political directors. Also: an advisor to Colombian President, Ivan Duque, tells us why Colombia has granted legal status to almost a million undocumented Venezuelan migrants; and the United Arab Emirates successfully puts a probe into orbit around Mars.

(Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo)