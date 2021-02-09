The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump gets underway in the US Senate.

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is set to begin in the US senate. We explore how the process will work and ask what impact it could have on the Republican party.

Also on the programme: We speak to a member of an international team of scientists investigating the origins of Covid-19 in China about what they have found; and the latest from the streets of Myanmar where protestors have been hit with rubber bullets in clashes with police.

(Image: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo/File Photo)