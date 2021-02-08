Lawyers for the former US president say he did not encourage Capitol riots on January 6th 2021.

On the eve of former President Trump’s second impeachment trial, his lawyers have called for the Senate to dismiss the incitement charge against him. Democrats leading the prosecution have called the evidence against him overwhelming. Also: Myanmar's military chief goes on TV to justify his total takeover as growing numbers of his compatriots join protests against the coup; and as international pressure grows for an end to the war in Yemen, we'll have a special report from inside the country.

(Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo)