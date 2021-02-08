Main content

Protests swell in Myanmar

Thousands of people join a third day of mass street protests against the military coup.

Massive crowds have marched in cities and towns across Myanmar in the largest show of force yet against last week's military coup. We hear how events unfolded on the streets of the country's largest city, Yangon.

Also in the programme: Why South Africa is halting its roll-out of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine; and how emergency workers in India are battling to rescue those trapped in the wreckage of a Himalayan glacier collapse.

(Image: Demonstrators gather during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 February 2021. EPA/LYNN BO BO)

