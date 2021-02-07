Main content

Protests sweep Myanmar

Internet access has been restored after a day-long blackout

Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce last week’s coup and demand the release of Aung San Suu Kyi. These are the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic reforms.

Also in the programme: how the start of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial could unfold this week; and do Hollywood movies influence how politicians behave?

(Photo: Demonstrators hold signs reading "Down with Military Dictatorship"" during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Credit: EPA).

