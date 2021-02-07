About 100,000 people have taken part in a rally in Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, to express their anger at last week's military coup. In a second day of protests, people called for the release of the elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. We get the latest from our correspondent on the ground.

Also, a collapsed glacier has caused flash flooding in northern India and many deaths.

And the makers of the AstraZeneca vaccine say it offers only limited protection against the South African coronavirus variant.

(Photo: Yangon protests. Credit: AFP)