Main content

Myanmar coup: Largest protests since 2007

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

About 100,000 people have taken part in a rally in Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, to express their anger at last week's military coup. In a second day of protests, people called for the release of the elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. We get the latest from our correspondent on the ground.

Also, a collapsed glacier has caused flash flooding in northern India and many deaths.

And the makers of the AstraZeneca vaccine say it offers only limited protection against the South African coronavirus variant.

(Photo: Yangon protests. Credit: AFP)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Myanmar coup: crowds protest against military

Next

07/02/2021 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.