Myanmar's military rulers have shut down the country's internet as thousands of people joined the largest rally yet against Monday's coup. Civil society organisations urged internet providers and mobile networks to challenge the blackout order.

Also on the programme: President Brden’s Yemen policy switch; and the 50th anniversary of women’s right to vote in Switzerland.

(Photo: A protester wearing a face mask with the flag of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar. Credit: EPA).