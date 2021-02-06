Main content

Myanmar: Thousands demonstrate against military coup

Government shuts down internet as 1000s rally against army in biggest protest yet.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, to protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. Britain's ambassador in Myanmar says the protesters are taking a risk.

Also on the programme: A year on from his death from Covid-19, we remember the Chinese doctor who inspired an outpouring of anger and grief on the internet; and we talk to a British doctor caring for terminally ill patients in a time of pandemic.

Photo: Protesters hold placards and flash the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar Credit: EPA/LYNN BO BO

