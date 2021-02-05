There is anger in Europe after Russia expelled three EU diplomats, accusing them of taking part in unauthorised protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russia has expelled three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland for joining protests in support of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who was jailed earlier this week. The Russian foreign ministry said the three took part in "illegal demonstrations" on 23 January. The diplomats' home countries have condemned the expulsions, as have the UK, France and the EU.

