Main content

Anger in Europe after Russia expels three EU diplomats

There is anger in Europe after Russia expelled three EU diplomats, accusing them of taking part in unauthorised protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russia has expelled three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland for joining protests in support of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who was jailed earlier this week. The Russian foreign ministry said the three took part in "illegal demonstrations" on 23 January. The diplomats' home countries have condemned the expulsions, as have the UK, France and the EU.

Also on the programme: why protesting Indian farmers can't agree to the government's new plans for them; and a day after the prominent Lebanese writer Lokman Slim is shot dead - we speak to his widow.

(Picture: Protests took place across Russia in support of Mr Navalny. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Europe and the Middle East & Online only

More episodes

Previous

05/02/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

06/02/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Europe and the Middle East & Online only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.