The US is to end its support for offensive operations by its allies in Yemen, which has been devastated by a six-year war in which more than 110,000 people are believed to have died. "The war in Yemen must end," President Joe Biden said in his first major foreign policy speech.

Also in the programme: Alexei Navalny is back in court in Moscow and Israel's coronavirus vaccination programme has been effective in preventing serious illness.

(Photo: Millions in Yemen are in need of food, medicine or shelter after more than six years of war. Credit: Reuters)