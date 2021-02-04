Main content

America is Back: the Biden foreign policy

President Biden makes his first major foreign policy speech promising to engage diplomatically with Russia, but to be tougher on Moscow than Donald Trump.

President Biden makes his first major foreign policy speech promising to engage diplomatically with Russia, but to be tougher on Moscow than Donald Trump.

Also in the programme: Alexei Navalny's friend, author Boris Akunin; and a senior Lord's Resistance Army leader is found guilty of war crimes.

(Picture: Biden addresses State Department staff. Credit: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Europe and the Middle East & Online only

More episodes

Previous

04/02/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

05/02/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Europe and the Middle East & Online only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.