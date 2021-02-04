President Biden makes his first major foreign policy speech promising to engage diplomatically with Russia, but to be tougher on Moscow than Donald Trump.

Also in the programme: Alexei Navalny's friend, author Boris Akunin; and a senior Lord's Resistance Army leader is found guilty of war crimes.

(Picture: Biden addresses State Department staff. Credit: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO)