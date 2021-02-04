Main content
America is Back: the Biden foreign policy
President Biden makes his first major foreign policy speech promising to engage diplomatically with Russia, but to be tougher on Moscow than Donald Trump.
Also in the programme: Alexei Navalny's friend, author Boris Akunin; and a senior Lord's Resistance Army leader is found guilty of war crimes.
(Picture: Biden addresses State Department staff. Credit: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO)
