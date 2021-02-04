Myanmar’s military government has cut off Facebook and other social media amid growing opposition to its seizure of power and the arrest of the country’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi. We hear how important Facebook is to people in Myanmar.

Also on the programme: After hundreds of players and staff are forced to isolate days before the start of the Australian Open tennis tournament – how likely is it the event will go ahead? And why British scientists are mixing and matching Covid vaccines in a new trial.

(Photo: People protest against the military coup outside Mandalay Medical University in Mandalay, Myanmar, 04 February 2021. EPA/KAUNG ZAW HEIN)