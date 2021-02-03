The military leaders who seized power in a coup in Myanmar on Monday have filed criminal charges against Aung San Suu Kyi - the de facto leader who they deposed. A criminal conviction could result in her being barred from standing in future elections. Also on the programme: US Congress decides on the fate of a conspiracy theory supporting member over her social media activity; and we’ll hear from one of GameStop’s amateur investors following a whirlwind week for the company’s shares.

(Picture: Aung San Suu Kyi, Credit: Getty Images)