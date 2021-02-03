Main content

Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi faces charges

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The military leaders who seized power in a coup in Myanmar on Monday have filed criminal charges against Aung San Suu Kyi - the de facto leader who they deposed. A criminal conviction could result in her being barred from standing in future elections. Also on the programme: US Congress decides on the fate of a conspiracy theory supporting member over her social media activity; and we’ll hear from one of GameStop’s amateur investors following a whirlwind week for the company’s shares.

(Picture: Aung San Suu Kyi, Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Europe and the Middle East & Online only

More episodes

Previous

03/02/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

04/02/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Europe and the Middle East & Online only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.