Myanmar’s elected civilian leader hasn't been seen or heard from since the coup on Monday

Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected civilian leader and State Counsellor of Myanmar, has been charged by police following the military coup on Monday. And what does China make of the coup after it vetoed criticism of the army takeover at the UN Security Council?

Also in the programme: Matteo Renzi, the former Italian prime minister on why he backs the former central banker, Mario Draghi, to lead a new technocratic cabinet in Rome. And a Russian teenager tells us why he supports Alexei Navalny and his talk of a bright future for Russia.

(Photo: Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Babis after their meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, 03 June 2019 (reissued 01 February 2021). Credit: EPA/Martin Divisek)