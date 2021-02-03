Main content

Aung San Suu Kyi charged after Myanmar military coup

Myanmar’s elected civilian leader hasn't been seen or heard from since the coup on Monday

Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected civilian leader and State Counsellor of Myanmar, has been charged by police following the military coup on Monday. And what does China make of the coup after it vetoed criticism of the army takeover at the UN Security Council?

Also in the programme: Matteo Renzi, the former Italian prime minister on why he backs the former central banker, Mario Draghi, to lead a new technocratic cabinet in Rome. And a Russian teenager tells us why he supports Alexei Navalny and his talk of a bright future for Russia.

(Photo: Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Babis after their meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, 03 June 2019 (reissued 01 February 2021). Credit: EPA/Martin Divisek)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Putin critic Navalny jailed in Russia despite protests

Next

03/02/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.