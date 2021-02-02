Main content

Putin critic Navalny jailed in Russia despite protests

He has been in detention since returning to Russia last month

A Moscow court has jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny for more than two and a half years for violating the conditions of a suspended sentence. Thousands of supporters have rallied across Russia in support of Mr Navalny.

Also in the programme: the UN condemns the military coup in Myanmar as young protesters call for “civil disobedience”; and a mysterious illness which affected American diplomats in Cuba: the ‘Havana syndrome’.

(Photo: A still image taken from video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow. Credit: Reuters).

