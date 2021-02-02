As the army in Myanmar starts releasing detained politicians, an activist tells us the coup is "like a nightmare".

Also in the programme: A Moscow court decides whether to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny; and was a former CIA officer a victim of "Havana Syndrome" in Moscow?

(Photo: People line up outside a bank branch in Yangon, Myanmar. Credit: Reuters)