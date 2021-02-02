Main content

Calls for civil disobedience after Myanmar coup

As the army in Myanmar starts releasing detained politicians, an activist tells us the coup is "like a nightmare".

As the army in Myanmar starts releasing detained politicians, an activist tells us the coup is "like a nightmare".

Also in the programme: A Moscow court decides whether to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny; and was a former CIA officer a victim of "Havana Syndrome" in Moscow?

(Photo: People line up outside a bank branch in Yangon, Myanmar. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Military Coup in Myanmar: The World Reacts

Next

02/02/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.