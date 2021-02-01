Main content

Military Coup in Myanmar: The World Reacts

International condemnation follows the Burmese military detention of civilian leaders

The takeover was announced in a statement aired on a military-owned television station. It said the top army commander was in charge and a one-year state of emergency had been declared. The country's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, had been detained, along with other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party. As the day continued, more and more world leaders expressed outrage at the move by the Burmese military.

Also on the programme: A rare eyewitness account from the heart of Myanmar's militarised capital, Naypyidaw; the unequal burden in fighting covid in south Los Angeles - we hear from an intensive care nurse and a report from rebel-held Syria.

(Picture: Soldiers deploy on the road in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, 01 February 2021 Credit: EPA/MAUNG LONLAN)

