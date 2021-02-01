The armed forces in Myanmar have staged a coup, detaining the elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other senior members of the governing party. The coup took place as parliament prepared to meet following elections last November in which representatives of the army performed badly.

There's been condemnation of the coup from governments around the world. We hear from our reporter in Myanmar's commercial capital, Yangon, a prominent Burmese writer in the city, and the man who was President Obama's ambassador to Myanmar about the influence of the US and China there.

(Image: A military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Credit: REUTERS/Stringer)