Thousands of Russians demand Navalny release

More than five thousand arrests following second week of protests in Russia.

Tens of thousands of Russians have taken to the streets for the second week running in the biggest protests against President Vladimir Putin for a decade. Demonstrators in nearly 90 cities turned out in support of the jailed activist Alexei Navalny, denouncing the corruption he has exposed. Independent monitors said more than 5000 were detained.

Also in the programme: Portugal deals with a surge in coronavirus deaths and a giant iceberg threatens wildlife off South Georgia.

(Picture: Protestors rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia. Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

