Thousands protest across Russia

Another day of mass arrests in Russia as thousands turn out for illegal protests.

Thousands of people turn out for fresh demonstrations in Russia, protesting against the arrest of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. So, is Vladimir Putin in trouble? We ask a former Russian prime minister.

Also in the programme: WHO investigators visit the wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first coronavirus cases were detected; and how a new design aims to keep the theatrical experience intimate in the age of social distancing.

(Picture credit: A participant holds a Russian flag during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

