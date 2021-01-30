The First Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster, has urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to invoke part of the Brexit agreement to deal with problems in the movement of goods between GB and NI. Her comments came after a row in which the EU said it would halt vaccine supplies travelling into Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland. Also: Why Latinos in Los Angeles are disproportionally affected by Covid; and moves to end a very personal form of discrimination, especially for women of colour - we hear about hair.

(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster at Hillsborough Castle during the Prime Minister’s visit to Belfast on 13/08/2020. Credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire).