The European Union clashes with Britain in its dispute over vaccine supplies.

The European Union has reversed a decision to override a key part of the Brexit deal amid an ongoing row over vaccine supplies. So are the EU's increasingly robust actions a display of prudence or panic? We get a view from a member of the European Parliament's Public Health Committee.

Also in the programme: Why the US Air Force is clamping down on hair-based discrimination; and Amsterdam's plans to ban foreign tourists from sparking up in its famous cannabis cafes.

(Photo credit: A man receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease vaccination center in Nantes, France, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)