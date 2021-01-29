Two more companies have released data showing that their vaccines are widely effective in providing protection against Covid-19. Novavax announced their jab was 89% effective overall and Johnson & Johnson has shown to be 66% effective with a single dose. Also: we’ll hear from a medical student in one of Brazil’s worst affected areas; and is the military in Myanmar planning a coup?

(Photo: Dr Claire Cole from Britain’s National Health Service receiving a dose of the vaccine developed by The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson. Credit: MFT/PA Wire)