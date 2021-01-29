Main content

Covid-19: Novavax jab shows 89% efficacy in UK trials

Interviews, news and analysis of the day's global events.

A new coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be 89.3% effective in large-scale UK trials. The Novavax jab is the first to show in trials that it is effective against the new virus variant found in the UK.

Also, the World Health Organisation team investigating the origins of Covid-19 begins fieldwork in the Chinese city of Wuhan. We will talk to the one of the scientists.

And what a chance encounter on a New York doorstep tells us about international migration.

(Photo: Biotech firm Novavax has labs in the US (pictured) and has carried out trials in the UK and South Africa. Credit: Getty Images)

