Main content

EU 'should consider' legal action in AstraZeneca vaccine row

The EU has clashed with AstraZeneca over reductions in supply of its coronavirus vaccine.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, says the EU will make use of all legal means to enforce agreements with pharmaceutical companies for the delivery of coronavirus vaccines. The EU has clashed with AstraZeneca over reductions in supply of its vaccine. A senior member of the European Parliament tells Newshour the EU is planning to introduce measures to ensure transparency, but it will not ban vaccine exports.

Also in the programme: Russia's main opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, is refused his appeal to be released from prison; and are we seeing a revolution on Wall Street as small investors take on powerful hedge funds?

(Image: A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo. Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

28/01/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

29/01/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.