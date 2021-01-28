The EU has clashed with AstraZeneca over reductions in supply of its coronavirus vaccine.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, says the EU will make use of all legal means to enforce agreements with pharmaceutical companies for the delivery of coronavirus vaccines. The EU has clashed with AstraZeneca over reductions in supply of its vaccine. A senior member of the European Parliament tells Newshour the EU is planning to introduce measures to ensure transparency, but it will not ban vaccine exports.

Also in the programme: Russia's main opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, is refused his appeal to be released from prison; and are we seeing a revolution on Wall Street as small investors take on powerful hedge funds?

(Image: A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo. Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)