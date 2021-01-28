Russian anti-Putin campaigner Alexei Navalny has denounced his detention as "blatantly illegal" in an appeal hearing via video link. We get the latest from our correspondent in Moscow.

An interview with US climate envoy John Kerry, who says a UN climate summit in the UK this November is "the last best chance" to avert the worst environmental consequences for the world.

And we discuss whether China's relief at the new US presidency means it's onwards and upwards for Beijing's campaign for global economic dominance.

(Photo: Alexei Navalny says the latest case against him was fabricated. Credit: Reuters)