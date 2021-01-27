President Biden sets out his plans for dealing with climate change and describes it as an existential threat that had to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

Also in the programme:the Gamestop stock saga; and Holocaust memorial day.

(Picture: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to confront climate change at the White House ceremony in Washington. Credit: Reuters)