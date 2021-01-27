Main content
Biden sets out climate change plans
President Biden sets out his plans for dealing with climate change and describes it as an existential threat that had to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.
Also in the programme:the Gamestop stock saga; and Holocaust memorial day.
(Picture: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to confront climate change at the White House ceremony in Washington. Credit: Reuters)
