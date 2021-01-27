More than 100,000 people in the UK have now died with Covid-19, the highest number in Europe. The prime minister Boris Johnson called it a grim statistic and said he was deeply sorry for every life lost. He said there were many lessons to learn. We ask why the 100,000 toll is so bad as some argue poor decisions to blame for the high death toll.

Demand leads to counterfeits and thriving black-markets in Coronavirus vaccines -- we talk about the problem in the Philippines.

And president Biden's foreign policy resets -- we hear views from Russia and from South Korea.

(Photo Credit: PA MEDIA)