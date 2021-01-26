The EU criticises vaccine makers for sluggish delivery and threatens to impose tight controls on the export of vaccines made in the bloc.

Also in the programme: coronavirus deaths in the UK passes 100,000 - the highest in Europe; and new research on tackling sleeping sickness.

(PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Reuters)