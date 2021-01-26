Main content

Vaccine supply fears grow amid EU export threat

The EU criticises vaccine makers for sluggish delivery and threatens to impose tight controls on the export of vaccines made in the bloc.

Also in the programme: coronavirus deaths in the UK passes 100,000 - the highest in Europe; and new research on tackling sleeping sickness.

(PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Reuters)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
26/01/2021 20:06 GMT

27/01/2021 14:06 GMT

