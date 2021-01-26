The European Commission President has warned vaccine manufacturers that they must deliver on their promises, as a row grows over cuts in supply. French MEP, Véronique Trillet-Lenoir, who sits on the public health committee of the European Parliament told Newshour that the vaccine shortfall is unfair.

