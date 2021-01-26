Main content
EU vaccine row
EU threatens export controls on Covid vaccines amid supply shortfall.
The European Commission President has warned vaccine manufacturers that they must deliver on their promises, as a row grows over cuts in supply. French MEP, Véronique Trillet-Lenoir, who sits on the public health committee of the European Parliament told Newshour that the vaccine shortfall is unfair.
Also in the programme: WHO on vaccine equality; and why it really isn't environmentally friendly to plant the wrong trees?
(Photo: A member of staff holding a dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the NHS Nightingale Hospital North East in Sunderland in England credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire).
Today 14:06GMT
