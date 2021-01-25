The US House of Representatives is to deliver a single article of impeachment to the Senate shortly, accusing Donald Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol. The move will trigger the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.

Also in the programme: Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine, tells us the security forces continue to surround his home, despite a court order telling them to leave; and Lithuania's foreign minister on why the European Union failed to agree on new sanctions against Moscow over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

(Picture: Razor wire outside the US Capitol Building in Washington. Credit: EPA/Michael Reynolds)