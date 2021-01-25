Main content

Trump trial process to begin in the Senate

Senators to receive article charging Trump with 'incitement of insurrection'.

The US House of Representatives is to deliver a single article of impeachment to the Senate shortly, accusing Donald Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol. The move will trigger the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.

Also in the programme: Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine, tells us the security forces continue to surround his home, despite a court order telling them to leave; and Lithuania's foreign minister on why the European Union failed to agree on new sanctions against Moscow over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

(Picture: Razor wire outside the US Capitol Building in Washington. Credit: EPA/Michael Reynolds)

28 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

25/01/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

EU vaccine row

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.