Trump trial process to begin in the Senate
Senators to receive article charging Trump with 'incitement of insurrection'.
The US House of Representatives is to deliver a single article of impeachment to the Senate shortly, accusing Donald Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol. The move will trigger the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.
Also in the programme: Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine, tells us the security forces continue to surround his home, despite a court order telling them to leave; and Lithuania's foreign minister on why the European Union failed to agree on new sanctions against Moscow over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
(Picture: Razor wire outside the US Capitol Building in Washington. Credit: EPA/Michael Reynolds)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
