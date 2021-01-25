Thousands were arrested in protests at the weekend in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

European Union foreign ministers meet to discuss their response to the protests and the detention of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with calls for increased sanctions. Also: we’ll hear from former British Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, about the future of the United Kingdom; and can experiencing nature virtually boost our wellbeing?

(Photo: Law enforcement officers clash with participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo.)