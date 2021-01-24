Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has rebuffed calls from the United Nations to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the Palestinians. He said Israel was not under any legal obligation to vaccinate Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Omar Shakir from Human Rights Watch tells us why he disagrees.

Also in the programme: good news from China as 11 miners trapped underground for two weeks are rescued; and we speak to the winner of one of the biggest prizes in poetry.

PHOTO: Israelis receive COVID-19 vaccine in Givatayim near Tel Aviv, Israel, 20 January 2021. CREDIT: EPA/ABIR SULTAN